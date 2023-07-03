What Recent Market Trends Mean for NextEra Energy Inc.’s (NEE) Stock

The stock of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has gone up by 0.04% for the week, with a 1.01% rise in the past month and a -3.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.82% for NEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for NEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is above average at 22.08x. The 36-month beta value for NEE is also noteworthy at 0.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NEE is 1.98B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume of NEE on July 03, 2023 was 7.19M shares.

NEE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has increased by 1.91 when compared to last closing price of 72.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/11/23 that Biden’s EPA proposes first-ever restrictions on greenhouse gases from power plants

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

NEE Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.21. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc. saw -11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from KETCHUM JOHN W, who purchase 13,600 shares at the price of $74.26 back on Jun 14. After this action, KETCHUM JOHN W now owns 184,485 shares of NextEra Energy Inc., valued at $1,009,987 using the latest closing price.

Coffey Robert, the EVP, Nuclear Div & CNO of NextEra Energy Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $74.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Coffey Robert is holding 11,292 shares at $299,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.