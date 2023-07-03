United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has surged by 0.51 when compared to previous closing price of 7.85, but the company has seen a -6.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Right Now?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for UMC is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for UMC is $5.30, which is -$0.27 below the current market price. The public float for UMC is 2.25B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume for UMC on July 03, 2023 was 6.39M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC’s stock has seen a -6.74% decrease for the week, with a -4.48% drop in the past month and a -9.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for United Microelectronics Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.27% for UMC’s stock, with a 4.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UMC by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for UMC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6.46 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

UMC Trading at -3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw 20.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.50 for the present operating margin

+44.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Microelectronics Corporation stands at +31.29. The total capital return value is set at 26.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.72. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.70. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.