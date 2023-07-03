Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) has decreased by -22.42 when compared to last closing price of 1.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UNCY is also noteworthy at 2.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UNCY is $4.60, which is $3.32 above than the current price. The public float for UNCY is 8.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume of UNCY on July 03, 2023 was 246.50K shares.

UNCY’s Market Performance

UNCY’s stock has seen a -14.09% decrease for the week, with a -4.12% drop in the past month and a -31.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.64% for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.47% for UNCY’s stock, with a 22.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UNCY Trading at -13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.53%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY fell by -14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5645. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. saw 137.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1898.21 for the present operating margin

+99.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1898.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.