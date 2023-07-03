Understanding the 2.13% Volatility Levels of HP Inc.’s (HPQ) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen a 3.71% increase in the past week, with a 5.68% gain in the past month, and a 6.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for HPQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.97% for HPQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Right Now?

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HPQ is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HPQ is $30.10, which is -$0.48 below the current price. The public float for HPQ is 970.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPQ on July 03, 2023 was 7.43M shares.

HPQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has jumped by 1.29 compared to previous close of 30.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/24/23 that HP Chief Executive Charts a Digital Future

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

HPQ Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.18. In addition, HP Inc. saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from MYERS MARIE, who sale 4,165 shares at the price of $29.31 back on Jun 01. After this action, MYERS MARIE now owns 34,776 shares of HP Inc., valued at $122,076 using the latest closing price.

MYERS MARIE, the Chief Financial Officer of HP Inc., sale 4,165 shares at $29.86 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that MYERS MARIE is holding 38,941 shares at $124,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. The total capital return value is set at 54.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.41. Equity return is now at value -93.30, with 7.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.