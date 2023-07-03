Home  »  Trending   »  TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Beta Value: Unde...

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is above average at 78.25x. The 36-month beta value for TOP is also noteworthy at -2.71.

The public float for TOP is 5.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.66% of that float. The average trading volume of TOP on July 03, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

TOP) stock’s latest price update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)’s stock price has plunge by 20.38relation to previous closing price of 7.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 50.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP’s stock has risen by 50.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.95% and a quarterly rise of 87.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.83% for TOP Financial Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.65% for TOP stock, with a simple moving average of 14.71% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at -27.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.42%, as shares surge +10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +50.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 92.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

