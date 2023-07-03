TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is above average at 78.25x. The 36-month beta value for TOP is also noteworthy at -2.71.

The public float for TOP is 5.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.66% of that float. The average trading volume of TOP on July 03, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TOP) stock’s latest price update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)’s stock price has plunge by 20.38relation to previous closing price of 7.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 50.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP’s stock has risen by 50.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.95% and a quarterly rise of 87.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.83% for TOP Financial Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.65% for TOP stock, with a simple moving average of 14.71% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at -27.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.42%, as shares surge +10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +50.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 92.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.