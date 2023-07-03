TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TMC is at 1.21.

The public float for TMC is 167.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume for TMC on July 03, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

TMC) stock’s latest price update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.14 compared to its previous closing price of 1.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Shipping Giant Maersk Drops Deep Sea Mining Investment

TMC’s Market Performance

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has experienced a 13.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 136.20% rise in the past month, and a 111.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.19% for TMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.23% for TMC’s stock, with a 79.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

TMC Trading at 78.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.27%, as shares surge +134.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMC rose by +13.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1691. In addition, TMC the metals company Inc. saw 111.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMC starting from Karkar Andrei, who purchase 3,997,519 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Jun 08. After this action, Karkar Andrei now owns 55,953,495 shares of TMC the metals company Inc., valued at $2,998,139 using the latest closing price.

O’Sullivan Anthony, the Chief Development Officer of TMC the metals company Inc., sale 60,660 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that O’Sullivan Anthony is holding 512,777 shares at $47,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMC

Equity return is now at value -240.00, with -152.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.