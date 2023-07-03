Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock Experiences -61.90% Monthly Change

In the past week, TIO stock has gone down by -4.00%, with a monthly decline of -61.90% and a quarterly surge of 14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.24% for Tingo Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.10% for TIO’s stock, with a -8.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) is above average at 26.89x. The 36-month beta value for TIO is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TIO is $11.75, which is $10.55 above than the current price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.07% of that float. The average trading volume of TIO on July 03, 2023 was 8.75M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.83 in comparison to its previous close of 1.21, however, the company has experienced a -4.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIO Trading at -51.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares sank -59.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3104. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 44.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.