Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.02 in comparison to its previous close of 2.15, however, the company has experienced a 17.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) by analysts is $11.00, which is $8.57 above the current market price. The public float for TMBR is 3.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.32% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of TMBR was 459.32K shares.

TMBR’s Market Performance

TMBR’s stock has seen a 17.96% increase for the week, with a 67.59% rise in the past month and a 47.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.96% for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.54% for TMBR’s stock, with a -0.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMBR Trading at 47.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares surge +69.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR rose by +17.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 38.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TMBR

The total capital return value is set at -762.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,126.40. Equity return is now at value -524.70, with -207.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.