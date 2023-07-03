Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) by analysts is $23.00, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for TYGO is 31.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of TYGO was 110.68K shares.

TYGO) stock’s latest price update

Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO)’s stock price has soared by 11.75 in relation to previous closing price of 16.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TYGO’s Market Performance

Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has seen a 4.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 58.28% gain in the past month and a 78.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.24% for TYGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.33% for TYGO’s stock, with a 69.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYGO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for TYGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TYGO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $21 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

TYGO Trading at 38.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYGO rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.46. In addition, Tigo Energy Inc. saw 81.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TYGO

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.20. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.