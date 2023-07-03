Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX: TOVX) has jumped by 8.70 compared to previous close of 0.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 42.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX: TOVX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TOVX is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TOVX is $5.50, which is $4.5 above the current market price. The public float for TOVX is 14.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume for TOVX on July 03, 2023 was 663.71K shares.

TOVX’s Market Performance

TOVX stock saw an increase of 42.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 44.93% and a quarterly increase of 47.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.92% for Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.13% for TOVX’s stock, with a 27.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOVX Trading at 43.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.56%, as shares surge +56.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOVX rose by +42.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7317. In addition, Theriva Biologics Inc. saw 119.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOVX starting from SHALLCROSS STEVEN A, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Jun 07. After this action, SHALLCROSS STEVEN A now owns 250,000 shares of Theriva Biologics Inc., valued at $9,703 using the latest closing price.

SHALLCROSS STEVEN A, the CEO and CFO of Theriva Biologics Inc., purchase 26,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that SHALLCROSS STEVEN A is holding 236,000 shares at $16,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOVX

Equity return is now at value -37.30, with -26.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.