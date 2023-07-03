The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) Stock

In the past week, DUO stock has gone up by 7.28%, with a monthly gain of 25.65% and a quarterly plunge of -9.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.62% for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.94% for DUO’s stock, with a -11.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DUO is at 1.25.

The public float for DUO is 1.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume for DUO on July 03, 2023 was 427.70K shares.

DUO) stock’s latest price update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO)’s stock price has dropped by -12.90 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DUO Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.55%, as shares surge +22.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8545. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. saw 14.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.