Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Fangdd Networ...

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) Stock

In the past week, DUO stock has gone up by 7.28%, with a monthly gain of 25.65% and a quarterly plunge of -9.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.62% for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.94% for DUO’s stock, with a -11.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DUO is at 1.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for DUO is 1.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume for DUO on July 03, 2023 was 427.70K shares.

DUO) stock’s latest price update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO)’s stock price has dropped by -12.90 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DUO Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.55%, as shares surge +22.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8545. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. saw 14.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​