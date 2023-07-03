The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) Stock

The stock of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) has gone up by 8.25% for the week, with a -12.86% drop in the past month and a -56.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.80% for ENSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.76% for ENSC’s stock, with a -87.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is $22.62, which is $14.29 above the current market price. The public float for ENSC is 0.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENSC on July 03, 2023 was 659.12K shares.

ENSC) stock’s latest price update

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENSC Trading at -24.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares sank -9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSC rose by +10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1710. In addition, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. saw -76.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENSC starting from GOWER BOB G, who purchase 90,287 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Mar 02. After this action, GOWER BOB G now owns 1,222,682 shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc., valued at $44,087 using the latest closing price.

GOWER BOB G, the Director of Ensysce Biosciences Inc., purchase 270,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that GOWER BOB G is holding 1,132,395 shares at $128,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-959.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stands at -994.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.