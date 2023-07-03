The -24.15% Simple Moving Average of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s (MDNA) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) has gone down by -4.14% for the week, with a -18.37% drop in the past month and a -21.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.55% for MDNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.32% for MDNA’s stock, with a -24.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MDNA is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MDNA is $4.06, The public float for MDNA is 53.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume for MDNA on July 03, 2023 was 87.60K shares.

MDNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) has dropped by -8.13 compared to previous close of 0.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDNA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MDNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDNA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

MDNA Trading at -22.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.84%, as shares sank -21.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDNA fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5558. In addition, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. saw 5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDNA

Equity return is now at value -35.10, with -29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.