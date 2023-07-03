The 23.93% Simple Moving Average of American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, AAL stock has gone up by 10.33%, with a monthly gain of 21.38% and a quarterly surge of 23.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for American Airlines Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.58% for AAL stock, with a simple moving average of 23.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Right Now?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) by analysts is $18.58, which is -$0.62 below the current market price. The public float for AAL is 642.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.90% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of AAL was 24.93M shares.

AAL) stock’s latest price update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL)’s stock price has increased by 1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 17.60. However, the company has seen a 10.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

AAL Trading at 21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +22.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.24. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw 41.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from STEENLAND DOUGLAS M, who sale 1,950 shares at the price of $14.10 back on May 15. After this action, STEENLAND DOUGLAS M now owns 29,736 shares of American Airlines Group Inc., valued at $27,495 using the latest closing price.

STEENLAND DOUGLAS M, the Director of American Airlines Group Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that STEENLAND DOUGLAS M is holding 31,686 shares at $27,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.