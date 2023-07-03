T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TTOO stock has gone down by -7.11%, with a monthly decline of -21.56% and a quarterly plunge of -84.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.03% for T2 Biosystems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.97% for TTOO’s stock, with a -95.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) by analysts is $0.16, The public float for TTOO is 22.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.65% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of TTOO was 26.69M shares.

TTOO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) has jumped by 0.86 compared to previous close of 0.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27th of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at -63.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares sank -33.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0758. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc. saw -95.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from Gibbs Michael Terrence, who sale 239 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Mar 28. After this action, Gibbs Michael Terrence now owns 6,612 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc., valued at $115 using the latest closing price.

Sperzel John J III, the Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems Inc., sale 2,898 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Sperzel John J III is holding 17,329 shares at $1,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.30 for the present operating margin

+6.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc. stands at -277.98. The total capital return value is set at -166.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -200.56. Equity return is now at value 160.80, with -169.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.