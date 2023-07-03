SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) by analysts is $14.00, which is $18.73 above the current market price. The public float for SQZ is 28.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of SQZ was 53.99K shares.

SQZ) stock’s latest price update

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.01 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SQZ’s Market Performance

SQZ’s stock has fallen by -32.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -51.35% and a quarterly drop of -52.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.57% for SQZ Biotechnologies Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.65% for SQZ’s stock, with a -78.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SQZ Trading at -52.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.55%, as shares sank -52.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQZ fell by -32.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4816. In addition, SQZ Biotechnologies Company saw -63.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQZ starting from Capasso Richard, who sale 1,183 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Aug 15. After this action, Capasso Richard now owns 0 shares of SQZ Biotechnologies Company, valued at $3,935 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-353.04 for the present operating margin

+45.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for SQZ Biotechnologies Company stands at -369.98. Equity return is now at value -119.80, with -59.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.