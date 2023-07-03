SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen a 24.32% increase in the past week, with a 49.18% gain in the past month, and a 130.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.32% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.67% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of 81.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is $5.90, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 156.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOUN on July 03, 2023 was 15.13M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.11 in relation to its previous close of 4.50. However, the company has experienced a 24.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

SOUN Trading at 53.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.97%, as shares surge +54.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +24.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 157.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Jun 26. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 820,125 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $45,000 using the latest closing price.

MOHAJER KEYVAN, the CEO of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 32,522 shares at $3.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that MOHAJER KEYVAN is holding 850,379 shares at $119,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 691.10, with -176.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.