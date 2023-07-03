Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Showcases -0.52% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has gone down by -1.27% for the week, with a 6.42% rise in the past month and a 23.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.44% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.52% for SNOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNOW is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNOW is $191.62, which is $16.8 above the current price. The public float for SNOW is 291.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on July 03, 2023 was 6.43M shares.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.12 in comparison to its previous close of 175.77, however, the company has experienced a -1.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Snowflake Stock Tumbles as Growth Outlook Disappoints

SNOW Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.33. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw 22.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Slootman Frank, who sale 1,761 shares at the price of $177.47 back on Jun 22. After this action, Slootman Frank now owns 185,683 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $312,527 using the latest closing price.

Slootman Frank, the CEO and Chairman of Snowflake Inc., sale 19,073 shares at $176.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Slootman Frank is holding 185,683 shares at $3,371,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.