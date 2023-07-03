Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is above average at 15.73x. The 36-month beta value for SIRI is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIRI is $4.48, which is -$0.09 below than the current price. The public float for SIRI is 658.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.50% of that float. The average trading volume of SIRI on July 03, 2023 was 16.59M shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.62 in relation to its previous close of 4.33. However, the company has experienced a 18.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Sirius XM Finance Chief Sean Sullivan to Step Down

SIRI’s Market Performance

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has experienced a 18.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.25% rise in the past month, and a 14.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for SIRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.80% for SIRI stock, with a simple moving average of -9.08% for the last 200 days.

SIRI Trading at 21.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +22.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +18.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -22.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Hickenlooper Robin S, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $3.81 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hickenlooper Robin S now owns 94,765 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $41,910 using the latest closing price.

Salen Kristina, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 14,207 shares at $3.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Salen Kristina is holding 129,053 shares at $53,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with 11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.