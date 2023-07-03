Should You Invest in QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QS is at 5.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QS is $5.86, which is -$2.28 below the current market price. The public float for QS is 292.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.85% of that float. The average trading volume for QS on July 03, 2023 was 4.94M shares.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 7.82. However, the company has seen a 16.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

QS’s Market Performance

QS’s stock has risen by 16.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.11% and a quarterly rise of 3.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.94% for QuantumScape Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.87% for QS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $2 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at 18.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +22.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +16.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.15. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 40.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Leohold Jurgen, who sale 9,101 shares at the price of $8.01 back on Jun 16. After this action, Leohold Jurgen now owns 185,717 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $72,904 using the latest closing price.

Hettrich Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 75,820 shares at $7.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Hettrich Kevin is holding 703,608 shares at $554,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -28.20 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corporation (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.