Should You Invest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Now?

The 36-month beta value for DXF is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for DXF is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 23.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for DXF on July 03, 2023 was 4.41M shares.

DXF stock's latest price update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF)’s stock price has decreased by -7.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. However, the company has seen a -1.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF’s stock has fallen by -1.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.13% and a quarterly drop of -3.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.82% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.51% for DXF stock, with a simple moving average of -31.86% for the last 200 days.

DXF Trading at -23.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.11%, as shares sank -19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1665. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -24.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -54.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.