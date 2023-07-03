Should You Invest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CRKN is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRKN is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 40.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.46% of that float. The average trading volume for CRKN on July 03, 2023 was 10.20M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.94 in relation to its previous close of 0.13. However, the company has experienced a -12.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRKN’s Market Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has experienced a -12.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.96% drop in the past month, and a -14.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.90% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.35% for CRKN’s stock, with a -41.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -17.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1463. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -35.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -354.80, with -129.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.