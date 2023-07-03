Should You Invest in Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Now?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ABNB is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABNB is $126.80, which is -$3.37 below the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 392.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.47% of that float. The average trading volume for ABNB on July 03, 2023 was 6.53M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has increased by 3.50 compared to its previous closing price of 128.16. However, the company has seen a 7.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/01/23 that Airbnb Fights New NYC Short-Term Rental Requirements

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB’s stock has risen by 7.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.27% and a quarterly rise of 6.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Airbnb Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.38% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of 19.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $99 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

ABNB Trading at 13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +13.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.32. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 55.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Gebbia Joseph, who sale 516,667 shares at the price of $124.65 back on Jun 27. After this action, Gebbia Joseph now owns 2,700,101 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $64,401,183 using the latest closing price.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, the Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc., sale 2,750 shares at $124.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N is holding 200,651 shares at $342,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.