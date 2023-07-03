Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is above average at 18.31x. The 36-month beta value for SLB is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLB is $64.82, which is $15.42 above than the current price. The public float for SLB is 1.42B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume of SLB on July 03, 2023 was 9.47M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SLB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) has increased by 1.34 when compared to last closing price of 48.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/21/23 that SLB Sees ‘Solid’ Outlook and Beat Earnings Expectations. But the Stock Is Down.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB’s stock has risen by 5.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.69% and a quarterly rise of 0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Schlumberger Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.74% for SLB’s stock, with a -0.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $63 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

SLB Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB rose by +5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.56. In addition, Schlumberger Limited saw -8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Biguet Stephane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $46.67 back on Jun 26. After this action, Biguet Stephane now owns 201,015 shares of Schlumberger Limited, valued at $291,688 using the latest closing price.

Biguet Stephane, the EVP & CFO of Schlumberger Limited, sale 6,250 shares at $43.70 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Biguet Stephane is holding 207,265 shares at $273,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+19.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schlumberger Limited stands at +12.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Schlumberger Limited (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.22. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.