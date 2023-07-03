Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.

The public float for RBT is 55.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RBT on July 03, 2023 was 759.48K shares.

The stock of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) has increased by 10.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RBT’s Market Performance

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has seen a -2.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.28% decline in the past month and a -47.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.35% for RBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.09% for RBT’s stock, with a -73.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

RBT Trading at -17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.16%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3803. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc. saw -79.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Enrich Jose Miguel, who purchase 240,154 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Jun 16. After this action, Enrich Jose Miguel now owns 351,265 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Chico Hernandez Andres, the Director of Rubicon Technologies Inc., purchase 555,555 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Chico Hernandez Andres is holding 681,183 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.