Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) is $7.50, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for RMTI is 11.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RMTI on July 03, 2023 was 425.92K shares.

RMTI) stock’s latest price update

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.00 in comparison to its previous close of 4.55, however, the company has experienced a 23.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RMTI’s Market Performance

RMTI’s stock has risen by 23.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 64.46% and a quarterly rise of 213.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.50% for Rockwell Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.82% for RMTI’s stock, with a 188.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMTI stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RMTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $10 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2019.

RMTI Trading at 66.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares surge +47.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +158.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMTI rose by +23.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +247.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, Rockwell Medical Inc. saw 437.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RMTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.05 for the present operating margin

+5.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Medical Inc. stands at -25.65. Equity return is now at value -84.30, with -26.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.