Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.91 in comparison to its previous close of 1.17, however, the company has experienced a 32.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGTI is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is $1.00, which is -$0.32 below the current market price. The public float for RGTI is 114.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.37% of that float. On July 03, 2023, RGTI’s average trading volume was 2.90M shares.

RGTI’s Market Performance

RGTI stock saw an increase of 32.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 37.81% and a quarterly increase of 81.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.13% for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.65% for RGTI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.54% for the last 200 days.

RGTI Trading at 65.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.37%, as shares surge +44.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI rose by +27.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1370. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw 80.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Fitzgerald Alissa, who sale 40,447 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Jun 12. After this action, Fitzgerald Alissa now owns 26,989 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $57,030 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Alissa, the Director of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Fitzgerald Alissa is holding 67,436 shares at $10,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.