RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.76 in comparison to its previous close of 2.45, however, the company has experienced a 18.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RNXT is at 0.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RNXT is $11.50, which is $9.24 above the current market price. The public float for RNXT is 7.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for RNXT on July 03, 2023 was 568.69K shares.

RNXT’s Market Performance

The stock of RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) has seen a 18.32% increase in the past week, with a 21.51% rise in the past month, and a -32.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.25% for RNXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.60% for RNXT’s stock, with a -12.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNXT Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.61%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNXT rose by +18.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, RenovoRx Inc. saw -3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNXT

Equity return is now at value -146.50, with -125.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.