Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is $2.75, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for REKR is 47.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REKR on July 03, 2023 was 457.29K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

REKR) stock’s latest price update

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR)’s stock price has dropped by -8.25 in relation to previous closing price of 1.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REKR’s Market Performance

REKR’s stock has risen by 28.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.23% and a quarterly rise of 45.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.73% for Rekor Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.95% for REKR’s stock, with a 38.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11th of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at 24.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.80%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR rose by +28.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6970. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw 48.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Arctis Global LLC, who purchase 1,918,000 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Jun 23. After this action, Arctis Global LLC now owns 8,007,591 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $2,513,731 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.77 for the present operating margin

+13.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -418.95. Equity return is now at value -130.00, with -81.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.