Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED) has increased by 3.15 when compared to last closing price of 0.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RMED is at 0.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RMED is $7.00, which is $6.05 above the current market price. The public float for RMED is 2.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume for RMED on July 03, 2023 was 67.26K shares.

RMED’s Market Performance

RMED’s stock has seen a -1.37% decrease for the week, with a -12.13% drop in the past month and a -37.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.42% for Ra Medical Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.81% for RMED’s stock, with a -69.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMED stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RMED in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 13th of the previous year 2019.

RMED Trading at -17.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares sank -9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMED fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0473. In addition, Ra Medical Systems Inc saw -83.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-162778.57 for the present operating margin

-4057.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ra Medical Systems Inc stands at -191892.86. Equity return is now at value -525.50, with -364.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.