PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV)’s stock price has dropped by -17.23 in relation to previous closing price of 2.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.97.

The public float for PETV is 6.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of PETV was 16.68K shares.

PETV’s Market Performance

PETV stock saw a decrease of -13.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.29% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.16% for PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.90% for PETV’s stock, with a -20.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PETV Trading at -13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares sank -3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETV fell by -13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2320. In addition, PetVivo Holdings Inc. saw 0.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETV starting from Costantino Robert J, who purchase 3,350 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Mar 15. After this action, Costantino Robert J now owns 9,703 shares of PetVivo Holdings Inc., valued at $10,132 using the latest closing price.

Jasper Joseph William, the Director of PetVivo Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Jasper Joseph William is holding 2,000 shares at $6,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.