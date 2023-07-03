Paltalk Inc. (PALT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PALT is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PALT is $5.00, The public float for PALT is 4.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PALT on July 03, 2023 was 147.00K shares.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -33.69 compared to its previous closing price of 2.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -23.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PALT’s Market Performance

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) has seen a -23.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.45% decline in the past month and a -11.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.55% for PALT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.13% for PALT’s stock, with a -9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PALT Trading at -22.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.05%, as shares sank -28.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALT fell by -23.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5640. In addition, Paltalk Inc. saw 41.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PALT starting from Katz Jason, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Aug 24. After this action, Katz Jason now owns 625,912 shares of Paltalk Inc., valued at $10,561 using the latest closing price.

Katz Jason, the CEO, President, COO & Chairman of Paltalk Inc., purchase 9,100 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Katz Jason is holding 620,012 shares at $16,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PALT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.28 for the present operating margin

+68.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paltalk Inc. stands at -31.05. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paltalk Inc. (PALT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.