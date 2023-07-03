PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRFX is -0.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PRFX is 9.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRFX on July 03, 2023 was 46.49K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PRFX) stock’s latest price update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX)’s stock price has soared by 27.65 in relation to previous closing price of 0.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRFX’s Market Performance

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) has experienced a 12.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.33% rise in the past month, and a -14.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.95% for PRFX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.48% for PRFX’s stock, with a -2.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRFX Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.44%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFX rose by +12.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4859. In addition, PainReform Ltd. saw 33.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFX

Equity return is now at value -77.50, with -70.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.