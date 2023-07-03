PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAGS is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PAGS is $61.42, which is $3.27 above the current price. The public float for PAGS is 200.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAGS on July 03, 2023 was 5.19M shares.

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has surged by 1.17 when compared to previous closing price of 9.44, but the company has seen a -1.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/23 that Investments Pros Say Will Benefit From Underappreciated Trends

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS’s stock has fallen by -1.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.45% and a quarterly rise of 11.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.22% for PAGS’s stock, with a -9.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $14 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at -9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.04. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.