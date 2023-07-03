Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is $8.38, which is -$3.64 below the current market price. The public float for OPAD is 19.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPAD on July 03, 2023 was 95.05K shares.

OPAD) stock's latest price update

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.40 compared to its previous closing price of 11.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPAD’s Market Performance

OPAD’s stock has risen by 29.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.33% and a quarterly rise of 79.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.18% for Offerpad Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.64% for OPAD’s stock, with a 22.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OPAD Trading at 54.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.37%, as shares surge +48.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAD rose by +29.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.63. In addition, Offerpad Solutions Inc. saw 87.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAD starting from Sella Roberto Marco, who purchase 89,936 shares at the price of $0.48 back on May 12. After this action, Sella Roberto Marco now owns 45,663,344 shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc., valued at $43,169 using the latest closing price.

Sella Roberto Marco, the Director of Offerpad Solutions Inc., purchase 140,359 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Sella Roberto Marco is holding 1,378,106 shares at $235,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.22 for the present operating margin

+4.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Offerpad Solutions Inc. stands at -3.76. The total capital return value is set at -66.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.33. Equity return is now at value -119.30, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 928.32 and the total asset turnover is 3.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.