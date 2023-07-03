Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN)’s stock price has plunge by 3.57relation to previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is $4.58, which is $3.36 above the current market price. The public float for OCGN is 215.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCGN on July 03, 2023 was 7.60M shares.

OCGN’s Market Performance

OCGN’s stock has seen a 2.53% increase for the week, with a 18.07% rise in the past month and a -34.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for Ocugen Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.35% for OCGN’s stock, with a -53.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCGN stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OCGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCGN in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

OCGN Trading at -10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +20.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5058. In addition, Ocugen Inc. saw -58.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Zhang Junge, who purchase 200,278 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Jun 14. After this action, Zhang Junge now owns 1,077,182 shares of Ocugen Inc., valued at $99,999 using the latest closing price.

Musunuri Shankar, the Chief Executive Officer of Ocugen Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Musunuri Shankar is holding 2,190,073 shares at $108,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -70.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.