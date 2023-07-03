Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) has dropped by -11.63 compared to previous close of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -40.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NYMX is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NYMX is $9.00, The public float for NYMX is 49.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYMX on July 03, 2023 was 56.36K shares.

NYMX’s Market Performance

The stock of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) has seen a -40.49% decrease in the past week, with a -54.77% drop in the past month, and a -49.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.68% for NYMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.97% for NYMX’s stock, with a -51.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NYMX Trading at -52.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.32%, as shares sank -54.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMX fell by -40.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3537. In addition, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation saw -41.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.