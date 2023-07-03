NIO Inc. (NIO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)’s stock price has increased by 3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 9.39. However, the company has seen a 14.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/26/23 that China’s ‘Tesla Killer’ Stumbles as EV Price War Takes Toll

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NIO is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NIO is $74.52, which is $1.25 above the current price. The public float for NIO is 1.42B and currently, short sellers hold a 8.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NIO on July 03, 2023 was 52.10M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO stock saw an increase of 14.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.69% and a quarterly increase of -7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.22% for NIO Inc. (NIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.75% for NIO stock, with a simple moving average of -9.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

NIO Trading at 17.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +28.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +14.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.94 for the present operating margin

+8.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc. stands at -29.55. The total capital return value is set at -29.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.69. Equity return is now at value -66.90, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc. (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 99.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.83. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NIO Inc. (NIO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.