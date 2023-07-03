NIKE Inc. (NKE) Stock Sees a-2.65 Decrease

The stock of NIKE Inc. (NKE) has gone up by 0.78% for the week, with a 4.85% rise in the past month and a -8.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.10% for NKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.99% for NKE stock, with a simple moving average of -1.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is above average at 31.84x. The 36-month beta value for NKE is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NKE is $129.20, which is $18.5 above than the current price. The public float for NKE is 1.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume of NKE on July 03, 2023 was 7.24M shares.

NKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has decreased by -2.65 when compared to last closing price of 113.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/23 that Just Do It: Nike Shares Are a Buy

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $154 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

NKE Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.62. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Friend Matthew, who sale 9,210 shares at the price of $107.50 back on Jun 05. After this action, Friend Matthew now owns 41,771 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $990,075 using the latest closing price.

PARKER MARK G, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of NIKE Inc., sale 110,000 shares at $120.86 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that PARKER MARK G is holding 1,355,871 shares at $13,294,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.55 for the present operating margin

+43.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +9.90. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, NIKE Inc. (NKE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.