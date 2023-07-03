Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL)’s stock price has plunge by -2.90relation to previous closing price of 8.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Newell Brands Slashes Profit Targets, Changes CEOs

Is It Worth Investing in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NWL is at 0.95.

The public float for NWL is 411.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume for NWL on July 03, 2023 was 6.64M shares.

NWL’s Market Performance

NWL stock saw an increase of 10.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.69% and a quarterly increase of -27.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.35% for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.45% for NWL stock, with a simple moving average of -31.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

NWL Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL rose by +10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.52. In addition, Newell Brands Inc. saw -33.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Erceg Mark J, who purchase 90,585 shares at the price of $9.98 back on May 04. After this action, Erceg Mark J now owns 243,725 shares of Newell Brands Inc., valued at $904,038 using the latest closing price.

Erceg Mark J, the Chief Financial Officer of Newell Brands Inc., purchase 9,515 shares at $9.99 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Erceg Mark J is holding 153,140 shares at $95,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.