Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is $8.00, which is $6.74 above the current market price. The public float for NMRD is 14.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NMRD on July 03, 2023 was 41.82K shares.

NMRD) stock’s latest price update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.64 in comparison to its previous close of 0.80, however, the company has experienced a 23.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NMRD’s Market Performance

NMRD’s stock has risen by 23.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 85.43% and a quarterly rise of 5.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.31% for Nemaura Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.31% for NMRD’s stock, with a -35.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on March 29th of the previous year 2022.

NMRD Trading at 35.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.59%, as shares surge +74.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRD rose by +23.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6698. In addition, Nemaura Medical Inc. saw -46.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1502.35 for the present operating margin

-13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nemaura Medical Inc. stands at -2755.83. The total capital return value is set at -28.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.15. Equity return is now at value 243.20, with -75.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD), the company’s capital structure generated 4,117.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 61.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.