Myomo Inc. (MYO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MYO is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MYO is $3.95, which is $3.33 above the current price. The public float for MYO is 17.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYO on July 03, 2023 was 279.70K shares.

MYO) stock’s latest price update

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO)’s stock price has soared by 19.39 in relation to previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MYO’s Market Performance

Myomo Inc. (MYO) has experienced a 23.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.53% rise in the past month, and a -17.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.36% for MYO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.87% for MYO’s stock, with a -20.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

MYO Trading at 19.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO rose by +22.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5035. In addition, Myomo Inc. saw 21.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from GUDONIS PAUL R, who purchase 307,692 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Jan 17. After this action, GUDONIS PAUL R now owns 483,345 shares of Myomo Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

HENRY DAVID A, the Chief Financial Officer of Myomo Inc., purchase 76,923 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that HENRY DAVID A is holding 163,527 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.61 for the present operating margin

+65.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myomo Inc. stands at -68.92. The total capital return value is set at -92.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.85. Equity return is now at value -123.50, with -83.40 for asset returns.

Based on Myomo Inc. (MYO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.01. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Myomo Inc. (MYO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.