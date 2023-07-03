Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is above average at 14.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $95.74, which is $10.42 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MS on July 03, 2023 was 6.92M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MS) stock’s latest price update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.19 in relation to its previous close of 85.24. However, the company has experienced a 2.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/23 that Broker Faces Insider Trading Probe Tied to Morgan Stanley Deals

MS’s Market Performance

MS’s stock has risen by 2.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.45% and a quarterly drop of -0.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Morgan Stanley The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for MS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

MS Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.88. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from MORGAN STANLEY, who sale 1,049,889 shares at the price of $9.45 back on Jun 09. After this action, MORGAN STANLEY now owns 8,456,881 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $9,921,451 using the latest closing price.

AKRAM RAJA, the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley, sale 7,320 shares at $82.95 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that AKRAM RAJA is holding 96,484 shares at $607,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Morgan Stanley (MS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.