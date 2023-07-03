Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDLZ is 0.65.

The public float for MDLZ is 1.35B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDLZ on July 03, 2023 was 5.95M shares.

MDLZ) stock’s latest price update

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ)’s stock price has soared by 0.91 in relation to previous closing price of 72.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. WSJ Video reported on 03/23/23 that What’s in an Oreo? A Food Scientist Explains.

MDLZ’s Market Performance

MDLZ’s stock has fallen by -0.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.64% and a quarterly rise of 4.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.26% for Mondelez International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.44% for MDLZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $78 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

MDLZ Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.23. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw 9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Mondelez International, Inc., who sale 30,000,000 shares at the price of $34.42 back on Feb 27. After this action, Mondelez International, Inc. now owns 45,543,005 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $1,032,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Brusadelli Maurizio, the EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc., sale 20,675 shares at $66.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Brusadelli Maurizio is holding 205,081 shares at $1,378,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.