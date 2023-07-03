Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.09 in relation to its previous close of 0.22. However, the company has experienced a 10.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MMAT is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MMAT is $1.50, which is $1.61 above than the current price. The public float for MMAT is 267.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.58% of that float. The average trading volume of MMAT on July 03, 2023 was 10.02M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT stock saw an increase of 10.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.48% and a quarterly increase of -47.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.74% for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.78% for MMAT stock, with a simple moving average of -72.51% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT rose by +10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2140. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -81.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from RICE KENNETH L JR, who sale 18,454 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Mar 13. After this action, RICE KENNETH L JR now owns 21,103 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $11,626 using the latest closing price.

Waldern Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of Meta Materials Inc., sale 17,372 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Waldern Jonathan is holding 14,274 shares at $10,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.31 for the present operating margin

-36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -775.50. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.