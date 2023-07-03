mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Stock Experiences -40.32% Monthly Change

The stock of mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) has seen a 13.79% increase in the past week, with a -40.32% drop in the past month, and a 25.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.43% for MCLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.20% for MCLD’s stock, with a -46.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) is $2.20, The public float for MCLD is 15.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCLD on July 03, 2023 was 703.27K shares.

MCLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) has dropped by -10.46 compared to previous close of 0.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MCLD Trading at 10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.65%, as shares sank -19.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCLD rose by +13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4752. In addition, mCloud Technologies Corp. saw -47.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MCLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-151.39 for the present operating margin

-64.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for mCloud Technologies Corp. stands at -173.18. The total capital return value is set at -82.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -208.48. Equity return is now at value 300.60, with -56.30 for asset returns.

Based on mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD), the company’s capital structure generated 5,052.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.06. Total debt to assets is 55.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.