Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MRAI is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MRAI is $1.50, which is $10.29 above the current market price. The public float for MRAI is 4.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume for MRAI on July 03, 2023 was 431.86K shares.

MRAI) stock’s latest price update

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.79 in comparison to its previous close of 2.08, however, the company has experienced a -19.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRAI’s Market Performance

MRAI’s stock has fallen by -19.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.43% and a quarterly drop of -57.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.03% for Marpai Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.59% for MRAI’s stock, with a -51.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRAI Trading at -33.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.31%, as shares sank -34.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAI fell by -19.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1924. In addition, Marpai Inc. saw -40.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAI starting from Gonzalez Edmundo, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Jun 21. After this action, Gonzalez Edmundo now owns 888,189 shares of Marpai Inc., valued at $10,102 using the latest closing price.

Gonzalez Edmundo, the Chief Executive Officer of Marpai Inc., purchase 8,110 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Gonzalez Edmundo is holding 868,189 shares at $7,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.62 for the present operating margin

+15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marpai Inc. stands at -108.74. Equity return is now at value -320.30, with -80.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marpai Inc. (MRAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.