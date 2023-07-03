Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.29relation to previous closing price of 13.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MARA is at 5.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MARA is $13.10, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for MARA is 164.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.43% of that float. The average trading volume for MARA on July 03, 2023 was 37.58M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

The stock of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has seen a 9.05% increase in the past week, with a 41.57% rise in the past month, and a 77.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.01% for MARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.07% for MARA stock, with a simple moving average of 60.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

MARA Trading at 38.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares surge +38.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.02. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 305.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Dec 28. After this action, MELLINGER DOUGLAS K now owns 28,771 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $32,700 using the latest closing price.

MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that MELLINGER DOUGLAS K is holding 18,771 shares at $38,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.78 for the present operating margin

-28.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -583.20. Equity return is now at value -122.90, with -49.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.