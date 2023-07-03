Make Informed Decisions with Paramount Global (PARA) Stock Updates

The stock of Paramount Global (PARA) has gone up by 3.58% for the week, with a 4.60% rise in the past month and a -26.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.99% for PARA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.20% for PARA’s stock, with a -18.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 11 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Paramount Global (PARA) by analysts is $18.55, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for PARA is 584.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.34% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of PARA was 15.00M shares.

PARA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has dropped by -0.50 compared to previous close of 15.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/23 that HarperCollins, KKR Emerge as Bidders for Book Publisher Simon & Schuster

PARA Trading at -7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.97. In addition, Paramount Global saw -5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from REDSTONE SHARI, who purchase 165,000 shares at the price of $15.06 back on May 16. After this action, REDSTONE SHARI now owns 577,064 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $2,485,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paramount Global (PARA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.