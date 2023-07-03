Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) by analysts is $1.80, The public float for LKCO is 11.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.82% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of LKCO was 132.09K shares.

LKCO) stock’s latest price update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.25, however, the company has experienced a -8.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LKCO’s Market Performance

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has seen a -8.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.86% decline in the past month and a -41.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for LKCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.33% for LKCO’s stock, with a -70.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LKCO Trading at -15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -18.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKCO fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2840. In addition, Luokung Technology Corp. saw -74.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LKCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.53 for the present operating margin

-0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luokung Technology Corp. stands at -56.14. Equity return is now at value -40.20, with -21.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.