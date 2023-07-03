Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Stock: What the An...

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) by analysts is $1.80, The public float for LKCO is 11.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.82% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of LKCO was 132.09K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

LKCO) stock’s latest price update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.25, however, the company has experienced a -8.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LKCO’s Market Performance

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has seen a -8.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.86% decline in the past month and a -41.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for LKCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.33% for LKCO’s stock, with a -70.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LKCO Trading at -15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -18.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKCO fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2840. In addition, Luokung Technology Corp. saw -74.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LKCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -62.53 for the present operating margin
  • -0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luokung Technology Corp. stands at -56.14. Equity return is now at value -40.20, with -21.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​